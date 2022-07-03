Napa Sheriff arrests man suspected in series of burglaries

Napa County Sheriff's detectives have arrested a man suspected in a series in recent burglaries.

Enrique Quiros Ortiz, 26, was located in a car off Highway 29 and Dunaweal Lane on Friday night. He is accused of stealing power tools, jewelry and at least 10 guns in a theft spree around Napa County.

During the arrest, a ghost gun was allegedly found in the car.

Authorities said a search warrant was executed at the Santa Rosa residence of Ortiz, where 10 stolen firearms and stolen jewelry were recovered.

Ortiz was booked into jail on five counts of residential burglary, violation of probation, and felon weapon possession.

His bail is set at $250,000.