Napa teen suffers life-changing injuries during snowboarding crash

A North Bay high school student athlete is recovering from life-changing injuries after a snowboarding accident over the weekend.

His family and coaches describe Blake Mendenhall, 15, a freshman at Vintage High School in Napa, as being exceptional and well-loved.

From his hospital bed in Reno, Nev., Blake spoke with KTVU on Wednesday about the accident and his determination to live his best life despite his injuries.

"I caught an edge and I tried to avoid a tree and boom, right into the tree. I stopped. I couldn't feel my legs," Blake said, describing how he crashed into a tree while snowboarding at a Tahoe ski resort Sunday afternoon.



Family members said he severed his spinal cord and cannot walk.

Despite his life-changing injuries, Black is upbeat.

"Even if something goes wrong and you get hurt, what I realized is how much pain and what I've been through, never give up , never back down," he said.

The family said he has undergone multiple hours of neurosurgery and has rods holding his spine together.

"How he's handling it changes the way i started to think about it . He lifts me up," said Blake's mother, Tasha Abri, who was by his bedside.

His father, Adam Mendenhall, asked for prayers and a miracle.

His coaches say Blak is a talented athlete, who excelled in many sports.

"This is Blake right here kicking the extra point," said Dylan Leach, the school's head football coach, as he pointed to the teen seen on video kicking a field goal. "He's going to work so hard to get to where he needs to be even going through this tragedy."

The teenager also plays soccer and he recently joined the golf team.

He was supposed to be in school receive a special award for being an exceptional student athlete with a great work ethic.

"He is just awesome. As a coach, whether it be football, golf or soccer, you wish you had twenty Blake's with that attitude on your team," said his soccer coach Javier Covarrubias.

Blake had a message for his community:"I miss you guys back in Napa and can't wait to see you guys again. And thanks for all the support."

He will be receiving care at Craig's Hospital in Colorado, which specializes in spinal cord injuries.

It'll likely be months before he'll be able to return home to Napa.

In the meantime, family members have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses including modifications that are now needed in his home.

They also have a website so the community can follow his journey to recovery.

