Napa Valley Boys & Girls Club receive free ride on Santa Train as special Christmas gift

The Boys and Girls Club of Napa Valley enjoyed a special Christmas gift, with a free ride on the Santa Train.

Roughly 300 kids and parents connected to the club were invited to board the iconic Napa Valley Wine Train to experience some holiday magic.

Instead of cabernet, they served cups of hot cocoa. Santa Claus was on board, chatting with kids about their Christmas lists and taking pictures with families.

"It’s a once in a lifetime experience for a lot of these kids. Most of them are from low income families," said Greg Bouillerce, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Napa Valley.

The event was sponsored through the club’s Community Campaign and a partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train.

This is just one of several holiday events the organizations has planned this holiday season. They recently took the kids ice skating, and plan to deliver 400 Christmas trees to families in need.

"Napa Valley is obviously known for its wine, but I feel like when we come together as a community that is when we shine," said Bouillerce.

The Santa Train took a hiatus during the pandemic. The event last took place in 2019.

Nathan Davis, the General Manager of the Napa Valley Wine Train said, "To have this back again is such a heartwarming experience for us because it’s such a big part of what we’ve done for the local community."

The Santa Train runs through December 23.