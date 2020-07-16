Napa's BottleRock music festival postponed to 2021

article

The organizers of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival

announced Thursday that the event will be postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The three-day music, food, wine and beer festival was originally

scheduled for Oct. 2-4 at the Napa Valley Expo. Festival organizers said the postponed festival -- now scheduled for May 28-30 - will feature headliners Dave Matthews Band, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Stevie Nicks.

"This decision was made prioritizing the health and safety of our

patrons, artists, vendors, staff, Napa Valley and surrounding communities," the festival organizers said in a statement on Twitter.

In addition to the headliners, organizers said they are making

every effort to keep as many artists scheduled for the 2020 festival in the postponed lineup as possible.

Ticketholders for the 2020 version of the event will be able to

swap their tickets for the 2021 event or request a refund.

Information on exchanges and refunds can be found at bottlerocknapavalley.com.