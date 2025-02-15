NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off with Rising Stars Game and parties

The Brief NBA All-Star Weekend brings top players, celebrities, and exclusive events to San Francisco, with Kenny Smith hosting a star-studded party at the Exploratorium. DJ D Sharp, Hype Man Franco Finn, and Vallejo rapper LaRussell energized the crowd at the Rising Stars Game. Legends Tim Hardaway and Chris Mullin served as Rising Stars Game coaches



NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off with the Rising Stars Game at Chase Center Friday. Basketball’s brightest stars are in town, and San Francisco’s streets are buzzing with exclusive parties, events, and celebrity sightings.

Official NBA All-Star Game DJ D Sharp energized the crowd during the highly-anticipated game, which is an annual showcase of the NBA’s best young talent.

Rising Stars Game

What they're saying:

"The energy is amazing, it’s amazing just to see everybody, just seeing the players walking by," said DJ D Sharp. "For me, it’s a dream come true."

Dynamic talent lit up the court, including Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Grizzlies center Zach Edey.

Vallejo rapper LaRussell entertained the crowd with his performance.

And among the excitement, NBA greats like Tim Hardaway and Chris Mullin were spotted on the sidelines. They served as coaches.

"Amazingly fun. It’s just great that the All-Star Weekend is back here in San Francisco, beautiful Chase Center," said Mullin. "We have events in Oakland, it’s just a global celebration of basketball. And us old guys can get together and see some friends as well."

Mullin’s team won the Rising Stars Game and will advance to Sunday’s All-Star Game.

San Francisco resident Stephanie Cocchi treated her son to his first-ever All-Star experience for his 10th birthday.

"Being here with him, it’s just going to make me emotional... this is all for him," she said while wiping away tears.

"You can do one game and see all the players work together," said Cocchi's son Santana Donjaz.

Official Warriors hype man Franco Finn set the energy for All-Star Weekend.

"I’m just so happy that San Francisco and the Bay Area showed up. We welcome the world, we welcome everyone from around the country to come to this amazing city with food, culture, experiences," he said.

NBA All-Star Parties

The excitement extended beyond Chase Center. TNT's Inside the NBA commentator Kenny "The Jet" Smith teamed up with Empire Music Group, based in the Bay Area, to host a star-studded event. A charity poker tournament and silent auction raised funds for Education Reform Now.

Rappers 2Chainz and Too Short were the night’s performers at the Exploratorium.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie stopped by the event, which brought together the brightest in the league, celebrities, and fans. A-list attendees included Shaboozey, Andre Iguodala, and Charles Barkley.

At Pier 48, Zedd and Flo Rida thrilled fans as part of the three-day NBA All-Star concert series.