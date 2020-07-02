NBA2K21 honors Kobe Bryant with Mamba Edition covers

article

NBA legend Kobe Bryant will be honored with NBA2K21 Mamba Edition covers, it was revealed Thursday.

Considered one of the greatest NBA players of all-time, Bryant played all 20 seasons in purple and gold.

In his career, Bryant played in 1,346 games and averaged 25 points per game.

His other accolades include 5 NBA championships, 18 NBA All-Star game appearances, and 2 Olympic gold medals.

Damian Lillard with the Portland Trail Blazers and the explosive rookie Zion Williamson with New Orleans also gained cover status.

The Mamba Edition covers will be available for both Current Gen (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, digital, and PC) and Next Gen (PS5 and XBox Series X).

The latest version of NBA 2K is now available for pre-order.

Along with fellow superstars Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan, Bryant is part of the elite class that will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bryant will be posthumously honored in a separate ceremony.

The NBA continues to honor Bryant who was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others on Jan. 26.

