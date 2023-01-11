Nearly 100 California state parks closed because of storms

article

Nearly 100 California state parks are closed or partially closed because of the state's relentless storms, which have wreaked havoc since the day after Christmas.

Some of those parks include: Big Basin and Henry Cowell Redwoods State Parks in Santa Cruz County, Richardson Grove State Park in Humboldt County, Angel Island State Park in Marin County, Pescadero State Park in San Mateo County, Henry W. Coe in Santa Clara County, Cardiff State Beach in San Diego County and Carpinteria State Beach in Santa Barbara County.

In all, 91 parks were on the list as of Tuesday morning.

The closure list is fluid and will change based on weather conditions, parks officials said.

The department oversees about 280 park units statewide.

Many of the state parks are filled with redwood trees, which are especially vulnerable in the storms.

"Don’t be in a redwood forest during a storm," the Redwood National and State Parks’ tweeted, showing a toppled redwood.

In addition, the rains have flooded roads and damaged trails, campgrounds and visitors centers across the state.

Fallen trees littered trails and heavy rains and winds caused parking lots to buckle and crack.

Bay Area regional parks districts have been closing parks and limiting access during heavy rainfall, as well.

The rains are expected to continue through Jan. 21.

Fallen trees litter the trail and parking lot at Seacliff State Beach Campground. Photo: California State Parks

Parking lot damage at Seacliff State Beach in Santa Cruz. Photo: California State Parks