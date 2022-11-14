Nearly 50,000 UC student employees set to strike, say they can't afford to live with current wages

Nearly 50,000 UC student employees across the state will be out of class and on the picket lines on Monday as members of the United Auto Workers Union are demanding a fair contract, after months of bargaining with the University of California.

"We are asking for wages that allow us to live where we work," Hayley Bounds, a grad student researcher at UC Berkeley, said on Sunday. "The skyrocketing cost of living the UC’s wages have not kept up with that it’s really difficult for workers to live here."

Union demands include wage increases so no member pays more than 30 percent of their salary toward housing. Members want free public transit passes, and better workplace accessibility for those with special needs. Those going on strike include teaching assistants, tutors, researchers, and postdoctoral scholars who work for the UC system.

Bounds said the strike will disrupt instruction.

"There will be definitely be a lot of canceled classes, assignments will not be getting graded while workers are on strike, research will be impacted.

Some students at UC Berkeley said grad students do a lot of the teaching, and make time for one-on-one help.

"My chemistry lab is almost completely run by a GSI, and graded by a GSI," said freshman Xixi Richards, referring to a Graduate Student Instructor. "I’m in full support of them even if that means I can’ t have this last lab or this last discussion with them."

With thousands walking off the job, students in the UC system will have to rely solely on their professors for instruction. Final exams are just four weeks away.

Freshman Jack Collard said all his Monday classes were canceled.

"With finals coming up soonish I feel like it’s important something should be resolved by then if not that will make things a lot more complicated," he said.

"My GSI’s do a lot for me," said student Anya Shyani, who is in support of the strike. "I really appreciate them and they’re really smart and really good people that they employ at this school. And they should be treated and paid as such."

The University of California responded to union demands on its website, writing, "UC believes its offers are generous, responsive to union priorities, and recognize the many valuable contributions of these employees."

The UC said it is actively negotiation and its proposal includes several items, including a new salary scale, increased childcare benefits, and paid family medical leave.