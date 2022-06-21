Neighbor exchanges gunfire with robbery suspects in Danville, police say

Police in Danville are investigating a robbery on Tuesday. Officials say there was an exchange of gunfire between the robbery suspects and a neighbor.

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Hartford Road between Rutherford Drive and Camino Amigo at around 5:48 p.m. Residents were advised to avoid the area. Police said several suspects, armed with handguns, attempted to rob four residents who had just parked their vehicle on the 200 block of Hartford Rd.

The gunfire exchange happened when a neighbor witnessed the robbery. Police did not indicate who fired first. The suspects fled in their vehicle, police said. A description of that vehicle was not provided. Police said the suspects are outstanding.

There were no reported injuries.

The 200 block of Hartford Drive remains closed while police and Contra Costa County Sheriff's crime lab are investigating.