Neighbors describe confrontation where man died in Santa Rosa police custody

Rifle fire in a Santa Rosa neighborhood ended with the suspect dead after being tased during a struggle with police officers.

It happened on Peach Court just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

No one was struck by the bullets but residents were startled awake, and looked out to see the gunman shouting and darting around their front yards.

He has been identified at Jordon Pas, 40, of Santa Rosa.

"There will be an autopsy and a toxicology report to hopefully shed some light on what type of medical emergency he had," said Sgt. Juan Valencia of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

At least four Santa Rosa police officers involved in the altercation with Pas are on paid administrative leave while their actions are reviewed.

Under the county protocol for in-custody deaths, a separate agency takes over the investigation.

"Santa Rosa officers rendered first-aid to him and he was also transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead," said Valencia.

When police arrived, Pas had ditched the rifle, and was carrying a large landscape brick.

He is seen on home surveillance video also prying up a heavy rock and uprooting metal pathway lights and throwing them.

"He was yelling, 'F--- this, I'm going to do it, I'm going to do it,'" said a resident who declined to be identified.

"We've never had an incident around here, but by the time the cops were outside, everyone in the neighborhood was up."

Witnesses say the officers tried to reason with Pas, who had removed his shirt, and was exhibiting erratic behavior.

On surveillance video, they are heard ordering him to lie down and to drop the object in his hand.

"I think they had a lot of patience with him, he was running around for a good five minutes with that brick," said Angela Ortiz, who watched from her front window.

On surveillance video, the sound of a taser firing is heard at least twice.

"About four or five cops were on him trying to get him down and he was still yelling even on the ground, yelling and screaming," said Ortiz.

Shortly after being handcuffed, Pas stopped breathing and could not be revived.

Peach Court remained sealed-off by police until mid-day Thursday for the investigation.

"There was a long rifle located along with some suspected drug paraphernalia and drugs at the scene," said Valencia.

At least one vehicle took a bullet, a Honda Accord belonging to Ortiz.

It's no longer running, with damage to the engine, but she is glad the gunfire hit her car and not a neighbor.

"I was really scared and I just wanted them to get control of him," said Ortiz, "and I can't even imagine if it had been daytime when all the little kids are playing outside, if he had done that."

Pas apparently has family a few streets away, and fired his first shots on Ingleside Drive before ending up on Peach Court.

Body-worn camera footage and the officer's identities will be released by Santa Rosa Police early next week.