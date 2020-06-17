Neighbors stand with BLM chalk artist in San Francisco

San Francisco's Pacific Heights is known more for mansions than street art.

On one street corner, though, what started as one message "Black Lives Matter" written in chalk has blossomed into a block of other chalk art filled with messages of love and peace.

"It connects with my heart because San Francisco has always celebrated diversity and inclusion and points of view," said Robert Heller, a neighbor.

The show of support is for a neighbor James Juanillo who saw in recent days the power of words to heal and hurt.

"People of color can't be quiet about the little incidents of racism," Juanillo said.

SIGN UP FOR KTVU’S NEWSLETTER HERE

Juanillo took a video that has been viewed millions of times since he posted it last week. It shows his interaction with a couple who stopped to confront him about stenciling the words "Black Lives Matter" on a wall.

Advertisement

The woman and her husband, later identified as Lisa Alexander and Robert Larkins, can be heard on the video recording questioning Juanillo who says he had just finished stenciling the message on a wall along the sidewalk.

"Is this your property?" Alexander asks, "I"m asking if this is your property?"

"Why are you asking?" said Juanillo.

"Because it's private property. So are you defacing private property or is this your building?" said the Roberts who was also recording the interaction, "You're free to express your opinions but not on people's property."

"If I did live here and did this it would be absolutely fine?" said Juanillo, "And you don't know if I live here or if this is my property."

"We actually do know, that's why we asking," said Alexander, "Because we know the person who does live here."

"Your choices are to call the cops if you believe I'm committing a crime. I'd be more than happy to talk with them," said Juanillo later. He asks the couple for their names.

"We're not doing anything illegal," said Alexander.

Juanillo responded "Neither am I."

"Yes you are," Alexander and Larkins replied in unison.

Juanillo says it appears they called the police because shortly after a police car drove by. He says the officers recognized him and complimented him on the stenciling.

"She just called the police on a man on his own property, on his own residence for drawing chalk art on his own retaining wall," said Juanillo.

After the video went viral on social media, the couple issued statements apologizing.

Larkins' employer, Raymond James, posted a message on Twitter saying "we have concluded that the actions of he and his partner were inconsistent with our values, and the associate is no longer employed with Raymond James."

The incident has prompted dialogue and reflection in the Pacific Heights neighborhood that is 79% white, according to 2014 data from the San Francisco Planning Department.

"Prejudice does not exclude zip codes. It can happen anywhere," said Heller.

"There's overlap between racism and 'not in my back yard,' that people need to realize, that the part in the middle is the dangerous part," said Justin Scales, a neighbor.

For people of color living nearby the signs of support outside Juanillo's home give them hope.

"It's finally good to have those allies to have them come forward and use their voice and have our back on this," said one neighbor who only wanted to be identified as "Nicole."

"It's beautiful," said Mario Ortesi of San Francisco, "Everyone should get together and get along. No matter what color you are and what race."

Chalk it up to a learning experience. Juanillo says he hopes it's a lesson everyone takes to heart.

"When you observe pleasant racism, polite racism, which is ubiquitous and insidious, don't let it go. Don't be silent," said Juanillo.

Jana Katsuyama is a reporter forKTVU. Email Jana at jana.katsuyama@foxtv.com and follow her on Twitter@JanaKTVU