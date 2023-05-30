New Cheetos snack promises to be ‘hotter-than-ever’

article

Cheetos is turning up the heat this summer with a new snack flavor that promises to be "hotter-than-ever" – the Flamin’ Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper Puffs.

The puffs have a heat index that rivals the ever-popular Flamin Hot Cheetos by incorporating one of the world’s spiciest peppers.

The puffs have a smoky flavor with a hint of sweetness that Frito-Lay believes will take snackers by surprise.

But, beware of the slow-building heat.

Flamin’ Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper Puffs. Image: Frito-Lay

The puffs are available exclusively in Walmart stores nationwide, and on Walmart.com.

You can also buy some at Frito-Lay’s Snacks.com.

The flavor is available through Aug. 14.

This story was reported from Detroit.