New Chick-fil-A cauliflower sandwich sparks debate on TikTok

TikTok launched into a frenzy after Chick-fil-A dropped its new "plant-forward" menu option, the "Chick-fil-A Cauliflower sandwich."

The new plant-based sandwich is priced at $6.59, and is currently being tested in Colorado, South Carolina and North Carolina after its premiere on Monday, according to Chick-fil-A’s website.

But the sandwich has sparked debate on TikTok, with some food influencers trying out the meal for fans.

One TikToker, @morganchompz, reviewed the sandwich in a video on Tuesday that went viral with over 1.7 million views.

"It honestly looks like a normal chicken sandwich, but it does have that cauliflower smell," the influencer told her followers.

Her final verdict was that the sandwich mostly tasted like a "filet of breading."

Another TikTok user also tried the cauliflower sandwich, but gave it a "10/10" and said that it looked and tasted like the original sandwich.

The hashtag for Chick-fil-A’s cauliflower sandwich has amassed over 416 million views on the platform.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson defended the cauliflower sandwich in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich is a competitively priced plant-forward offering that features high-quality ingredients, including a whole cauliflower filet that is hand-breaded, prepared and cooked throughout the day."

The spokesperson also acknowledged that customer feedback is important to Chick-fil-A menu options.

"Guest input plays a key role in determining the future of test market menu offerings. We welcome and appreciate feedback on all menu tests, including the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich."

"We’re excited for our guests to try it!" the spokesperson said.

But some users were less pleased with the price.

"For $7 I want the whole d--- chicken forget the cauliflower," one user wrote.

Another agreed, writing, "How is a cauliflower more expensive [than] a chicken."

"It’s literally a veggie and bread why is it $7," a third user wrote, adding a disappointed face emoji.

Parody site the Babylon Bee poked fun at Chick-fil-A’s announcement in an article headlined, "Chick-Fil-A Courts Godless Heathen Community With Cauliflower Sandwich."

"Let's face it, not everyone likes the Lord's blessed chicken," the Babylon Bee wrote, in a quote jokingly attributed to Chick-fil-A’s Menu Director Leslie Neslage.

"With this new cauliflower sandwich, we hope to attract a whole new clientele of godless Communist heathens to our restaurant!"

The article added that the sandwich "will be served with a side of waffle cricket fries."

