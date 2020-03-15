New coronavirus cases arise in Santa Clara County, San Francisco

Santa Clara County on Sunday reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the the total number of cases to 114 and San Francisco reported 9 new cases, bringing the total in The City to 37, officials said.

In a statement, Santa Clara County said those numbers are expected to grow and health officials urged everyone to wash hands and follow social distancing rules, if not stay indoors completely. Santa Clara has had two coronavirus-related deaths and 48 hospitalizations to date.

San Francisco's numbers include two healthcare workers at UCSF Health who tested positive for the virus and are self-quarantining while officials work to notify people who may have come in contact with the employees, including patients and staff.

Last week, Santa Clara County and San Francisco officials banned public and private gatherings of more than 100 people for at least three weeks in efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and restricted gatherings of more than 35 people.