New rapid COVID-19 testing site in Alameda temporarily closes

By KTVU Digital
Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KTVU) - A new COVID-19 testing site in Alameda was forced to temporarily close, just one day after opening. 

The testing location operated by City Health Urgent Care had opened Wednesday to large crowds at the Research Park at Marina Village.

Testing was free and results were expected back within 15 minutes, as opposed to waiting days or sometimes weeks. 

City Health announced Thursday that the site, unfortunately, was halting testing.

"The property owner of our Alameda testing site has requested we cease operations until further notice," according to a statement on the facility's website. "We're hoping to resolve this as quickly as possible to resume testing."

Officials said they hope to resume testing Thursday afternoon.