New red light traffic cameras in Fremont

Red-light enforcement cameras have been installed at two busy intersections in Fremont.



They are located at the intersections of Auto Mall Parkway and Christy Street, and Auto Mall Parkway and Pacific Commons Boulevard leading to the Pacific Commons Shopping Center just off Interstate 880.

The cameras will begin taking photos of red-light runners on Monday morning.

But Fremont police say offenders will get a warning letter instead of a ticket during an initial 30-day grace period.

