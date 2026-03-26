New restaurant planned for East Oakland In-N-Out site

The Brief Chandi Hospitality purchased the property next to Raising Cane's for nearly $2 million last week with plans to open a new restaurant. The site previously housed an In-N-Out Burger that shuttered two years ago due to persistent safety concerns and crime. While a specific replacement has not been named, the new owner operates several restaurant brands across Northern California.



The site of a former In-N-Out Burger in East Oakland near the airport is slated for a second act.

Chandi Hospitality in Santa Rosa purchased the property, located adjacent to Raising Cane's, for nearly $2 million last week,

While the hospitality group has not yet confirmed exactly what will replace the fast-food landmark, the company currently owns a dozen restaurants across Northern California, including several Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations.

The transition comes two years after In-N-Out made the high-profile decision to close the location due to a surge in regional crime.

Before the closure, customers and employees frequently reported falling victim to car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies.