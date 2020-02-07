New schedule for South Bay BART extension expected in March

Officials with transit agencies BART and VTA are working overtime to resolve the last issues on the South Bay extension before a new opening date is announced.

The new Milpitas and Berryessa stations were originally scheduled to open in 2019 but that date has been pushed back several times, with the latest happening in November.

The VTA said it needed to resolve hundreds of discrepancies on the 10-mile extension, and crews have made significant progress.

The agencies hope to release a new projected opening date for the $2.3 billion project next month.

The Milpitas and Berryessa stations are the first phase of BART's South Bay expansion that will eventually go all the way through downtown San Jose.