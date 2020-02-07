Expand / Collapse search

New schedule for South Bay BART extension expected in March

By KTVU Staf
Published 
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

New schedule for South Bay BART expansion expected next month

The two new stations were supposed to open in 2019 but the date was pushed back several times to resolve hundreds of discrepancies.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTVU) - Officials with transit agencies BART and VTA are working overtime to resolve the last issues on the South Bay extension before a new opening date is announced. 

The new Milpitas and Berryessa stations were originally scheduled to open in 2019 but that date has been pushed back several times, with the latest happening in November. 

The VTA said it needed to resolve hundreds of discrepancies on the 10-mile extension, and crews have made significant progress. 

The agencies hope to release a new projected opening date for the $2.3 billion project next month. 

The Milpitas and Berryessa stations are the first phase of BART's South Bay expansion that will eventually go all the way through downtown San Jose. 