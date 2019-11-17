New Stanford hospital opens doors to patients

Stanford Health Care opened its doors to its new Stanford Hospital on Sunday, starting with an unveiling of an emergency department early Sunday and the transition of patients into the brand-new facility.

The first patient was moved into the new building at 9:30 a.m., escorted by Stanford Health Care CEO David Entwistle during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Staff will spend most of Sunday transferring patients from the old building.

Stanford Health Care is a part of Stanford Medicine.

