Baby discovered inside discarded dresser in Northwest Side alley

A newborn baby is in good condition after being found in the drawer of a discarded dresser in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

Chicago police say a woman discovered the boy in an alley in the 2300 block of North Oak Park Avenue around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, said Larry Langford, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department.

The woman reportedly cared for the infant until EMS crews arrived.

Officials said trash pickup was underway Wednesday morning in the area where the infant was found. But it wasn’t clear if the dresser was close enough to the curb that it would have been hauled away by trash collection crews.

Police are seeking to identify this baby boy, who is less than a week old and was found in an alley Tuesday on the Northwest Side | Chicago police

"It’s a good thing somebody came by. It’s hot out there, it could’ve ended differently, but it’s all seemingly worked out," Langford told the Chicago Tribune.

Fire officials say the baby was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital and is in good condition.

Police are trying to identify the baby boy.

If you have any information about who he is, you are asked to call Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-6554. You can also submit a tip anonymously at cpdtip.com.

Under Illinois’ "Safe Haven" law, enacted in 2001, a parent can safely relinquish an infant 30 days old or younger to a hospital, police station, fire station, or emergency medical facility and leave the infant with personnel of the facility without fear of legal repercussions.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.