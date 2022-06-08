Newcomer Christina Corpus ahead in race for San Mateo County sheriff

In the race for San Mateo County sheriff, challenger Christina Corpus is leading incumbent Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, according to unofficial election results Tuesday night.

As of the results late Tuesday night, Corpus had about 55 percent support while Bolanos had 45 percent.

Corpus, who has worked in the Sheriff's Office for over 20 years, most recently as police chief for the city of Millbrae -- which contracts with the Sheriff's Office for police services -- said that she is hopeful about the results and proud of the work she's done during the campaign.

"I had the courage to go up against the establishment and regardless of the outcome tonight I've met some outstanding people in San Mateo County," Corpus said in an interview.

She said she was inspired to run because of the inequities she has seen in law enforcement in recent years, adding that there has been a lack of support for deputies and correctional officers.

"I had an opportunity to retire, but I decided not to because I've grown up in the organization," Corpus said. "I wanted to make sure that at least I could be the voice for those that couldn't be heard."

If officially elected, her priority would be to redirect funding toward communities, a hiring campaign and improving how officers respond to people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Bolanos, the current county sheriff, said on his website that he is running to continue the work he started as sheriff, acknowledging that there is more work to do.

His goals include building community relationships, reducing recidivism, building trust and responding to challenges of recruitment and retention within the sheriff's office.

Bolanos did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Ongoing election results are available online at https://www.smcacre.org/elections/june-7-2022-election-results and results will be certified on July 7.