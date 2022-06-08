Incumbent Gregory Ahern trails in Alameda County sheriff's race

Alameda Country voters may be looking to make a change when it comes to who will be their next sheriff.

Sheriff Greg Ahern has held that office since 2007.

But during Tuesday night's primary, Ahern was trailing more than ten points behind his challenger, Yesenia Sanchez, who also works in the sheriff's office as a division commander over the jails.

As of Wednesday morning, Ahern had 36% and Sanchez had 47%. Joann Walker got 17% of the vote.

Since neither have 50% this will go to a run-off election in November.

The upset surprised many political observers.

Especially because it's possible that Ahern loses his seat altogether in November as Sanchez is likely to get Walker's voters, most of whom live in East Oakland and who are not as conservative as Ahern.

In Contra Costa County, however, voters chose incumbent Sheriff David Livingston, who won the vote outright.

In Santa Clara County, five people ran to replaced embattled Sheriff Laurie Smith.

Bob Jonsen had 34% of the vote and will face Kevin Jensen, with 30% of the vote, in November.

Smith is retiring after 24 years as sheriff amid accusations of corruption, which she denies.