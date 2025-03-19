Newest IKEA in Bay Area opening

IKEA, the home furnishing chain based in Sweden, is opening its newest Bay Area location on Wednesday.

The store is located at the 280 Metro shopping center in Colma.

This IKEA is categorized as a "plan and order point with pickup," meaning it's not the traditional large inventory site.

Instead, it's a smaller location where customers can talk with specialists in kitchen, bedroom and living room planning.

Customers then order and pick up their purchases later.

IKEA has been in the San Francisco Bay Area for nearly 25 years, since opening the first store in Emeryville in 2000.

This will be the fourth IKEA in the Bay Area.