Newly released map shows 'extreme drought' over much of Bay Area

The National Weather Service released an updated drought monitor on Thursday that shows 'extreme drought' conditions over most of the Bay Area.

The color-coded map shows all eight of the Bay Area counties fully highlighted in red, which means those areas are experiencing extreme drought. Part of Santa Clara County was in the red category, but the majority of the county is in the orange "severe drought" category.

The Bay Area is not alone in its water scarcity predicament, as most of the state is in some stage of drought.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency in Mendocino and Sonoma counties where drought conditions are especially bad. Newsom hinted that a broader drought declaration could come as conditions change.

California, which is now in its second year of drought, is bracing for another devastating wildfire season after a winter with little precipitation.