Newsom announces $44M FEMA funds for nonprofits, religious institutions

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday funding to protect organizations against hate-based violence.

More than 300 nonprofits and faith-based groups, including synagogues and mosques, will share nearly $44 million in FEMA grants.

This money will be used to improve security, with measures such as reinforced doors and gates, along with upgraded screening and control systems.

Recent data show a rise in hate crimes against the Jewish, Muslim and LGBTQ communities.

