Newsom authorizes extension of renters’ protection from potential COVID-19-related eviction

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday that authorizes local governments to halt evictions of renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through September 30.

The order in part states that minimizing evictions during this period is critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19 in vulnerable populations.

By not allowing the evictions, those who are vulnerable are able to self-quarantine and isolate in order to slow the spread of the disease.

Newsom issued an extension of the eviction moratorium at the end of May through July 29, but the new order supersedes his previous signed order.

This week California landlords challenged a judicial council's eviction moratorium that went into effect this past spring. Representatives for landlords have argued the moratorium is unconstitutional.

Despite staggering unemployment statistics, last month's survey from the San Francisco Apartment Association showed that nearly 97% of renters paid their rent in the month of May.

Local San Francisco supervisors approved making the eviction moratorium permanent for the pandemic's duration, but renters will still owe landlords their unpaid rent.