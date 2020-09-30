NFL postpones Titans, Steelers game after coronavirus outbreak

article

The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers will not play on Sunday after eight members of the Titans tested positive for coronavirus, according to the NFL.

The postponement comes after it was announced on Tuesday that three players and five personnel tested positive for the virus which prompted Tennessee to suspended in-person activities through Friday.

Titans defensive captain and lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Minnesota Vikings also suspended in-person activities Tuesday following the Titans’ test results. The Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 in Minneapolis last weekend.

The league is weighing its options to reschedule Sunday's game. In a statement, officials said that pending further test results the game could be rescheduled Monday or Tuesday.

The Steeler's next move should be of significant interest to Philadelphia Eagles fans. After the Birds' upcoming Sunday night battle in San Francisco, they are slated to travel Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Oct. 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

