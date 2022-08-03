NJ police searching for tractor cab after bloody woman seen yelling for help

Police in New Jersey are searching for a woman who was seen bleeding from her face and screaming for help from the inside of a tractor cab.

The South Brunswick Township Police Department says they responded to a call of a woman yelling for help at 2 p.m. on Route 130 near Dayton Toyota.

A witness informed them that they had seen a woman inside a white tractor-trailer cab, yelling for help and bleeding from her face.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The man driving the truck apparently pulled her back inside the cab as it headed along Route 130 south and got off at the Ridge Road exit.

The victim is described as a white or Hispanic woman in her 20s with long brown hair and wearing a brown flannel shirt.

The man driving the truck is described as an older white man, with a bald head, white beard, and a blue shirt.

Late in the evening, authorities said they were following several leads in the case but had not located the truck or the woman. Anyone with information was asked to call the South Brunswick Police at (732) 329-4646.