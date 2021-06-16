Expand / Collapse search
No apology: Tavis Smiley makes comeback bid after PBS firing

By Lynn Elber
Published 
News
Associated Press
article

Tavis Smiley's Twitter profile photo.

LOS ANGELES - Three years after workplace misconduct allegations cost veteran TV and radio talk-show host Tavis Smiley his job and a national forum, he's ending his silence. 

Smiley is attempting to rebound with the purchase of a Los Angeles radio station that will offer a Black and progressive perspective on the city and nation. 

In an interview with The Associated Press, Smiley continues to deny the claims of unwanted sexual behavior that led PBS to drop his long-running show. Sidelined during landmark racial upheaval, Smiley says he decided to make his own opportunity with reformatted station KBLA 1580 Los Angeles. 

It debuts with a preview on Saturday to coincide with the Juneteenth holiday.