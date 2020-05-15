No immediate plans to ease restrictions in Santa Clara County

Counties around the Bay Area have announced they're easing into Phase 2 restrictions, allowing some additional businesses to reopen at least for curbside pickups. But there is one notable exception: Santa Clara County, which has had the highest number of coronavirus cases. They have no plans to change the guidelines yet.



This has some business owners in Santa Clara County worried that customers will simply drive from an area that's closed to shop in one that's already open.

At KBM-Hogue, this should be go time. They sell office furniture.

And they have dozens of clients, itching to redo their post-pandemic workspaces.



"To get the space ready, do some reconfigurations, add screens," says Stan Vuckovich with KBM-Hogue.



But it can't happen yet. Santa Clara County remains under strict shelter in place orders, even as all other Bay Area counties are easing theirs.



"Santa Clara County was the first to shelter in place in the nation. And we're one of the last to come out. And we still don't know when we're going to be able to get back in," says Vuckovich.



Uncertainty, plus confusion over differing rules, add up to frustration for San Jose business leaders.



"Whole different set of rules from different layers of government, different counties. You can't blame the businesses for kinda throwing their hands up a little bit and saying just tell me when its ok for me to turn the lights back on and open my doors," says Scott Knies with the San Jose Downtown Association.



And while those decisions fall to public health officials, a group of 59 Silicon Valley CEOs are working on a recovery plan.

So when the time is right, they'll be ready.



"We have to put our public health first, but always be mindful of our economic health. That's what our Silicon Valley roundtable is doing," says Carl Guardino, of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group.



At Diaz Menswear, all the owner Alfredo Diaz can do is plan and wait.

But he fears his customers won't be so patient.



"They'll probably go next county to Santa Cruz or San Mateo to get a hat or a pair of jeans. So that will be a loss for us," says Diaz.



Still he says, he isn't giving up, "I feel hope that we'll see light at the end of the tunnel."