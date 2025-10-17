No Kings protests in US, San Francisco Bay Area: What to expect

The Brief More than 2,500 "No Kings" protests are being held nationwide on Saturday. More than a dozen sites are located in the Bay Area. In San Diego, the Marine's are hosting a celebration, not a protest.



Protesters at 2,500 locations are expected Saturday to chant, carry signs and shout "No Kings" in what many on the left are characterizing as increasingly authoritarian practices by President Donald Trump.

It’s the second "No Kings" protest and third mass movement against the administration this year, and it comes amid an intensifying conflict between federal law enforcement and protesters nationwide.

Some conservative politicians have condemned the protests as "Hate America" rallies, while many Democrats and progressives say that it represents a "patriotic" fight for First Amendment rights.

Here is what to expect:

Bay Area 'No Kings" locations

Dozens of Bay Area protests are planned, from Albany to Walnut Creek:

Albany: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the intersection of Solano and San Pablo Avenues.

Antioch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. 4300 Lone Tree Way

Alameda: 12 p.m. - 12 p.m. Alameda City Hall

Benicia: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. The Gazebo, First St. and Military East

Berkeley: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Private address, sign up for details

Berkeley: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., 2000 San Pablo Ave.

Colma: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the intersection of Junipero Serra and Serramonte Boulevards

El Sobrante: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the intersection of San Pablo Dam Road and Appian Way

Fremont: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Walnut Ave. and Paseo Padre Parkway

Hayward: Noon - 2 p.m. Old City Hall, 22737 Main St.

Milpitas: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Milpitas City Hall

Mountain View: Noon - 2 p.m. Location to be announced

Oakland: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. 810 Jackson St., followed by a march to Lake Merritt

Pacifica: Noon - 1 p.m. at the entrance to More Point Trail

Palo Alto: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Town and Country Shopping Center

Palo Alto: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Rinconada Cultural Park

Pittsburg: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad Ave. and Highway 4

Pleasant Hill: Noon - 1:30 a.m. Pleasant Hill City Hall

Redwood City: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. County Center

San Francisco: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Embarcadero Plaza

San Francisco: 11 a.m. - noon. Ocean Beach

San Francisco: Noon - 1:30 p.m. Sunset Dunes - the Great Highway at Judah

San Jose: Noon - 2 p.m. at the intersection of North 2nd Street and E. Saint James Street

San Mateo: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. West Elm Furniture at the Hillsdale Mall

San Pablo: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. 2079 23rd St.

Sausalito: 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bridgeway and Napa Street

Sunnyvale: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. 780 E El Camino Real

Union City: 10 a.m. - noon. Charles F. Kennedy Park

Walnut Creek: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. At the intersection of Mount Diablo Blvd. and Broadway Plaza

Thousands of anti-ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) demonstrators marched to the City Hall for nationwide 'NO KINGS' protest in San Francisco, California on June 14, 2025 amid protests over immigration raids. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anad Expand

Organizers aim to boost political engagement

Ezra Levin, a leading organizer of Saturday’s protests, said the demonstrations are a response to what he called Trump’s "crackdown on First Amendment rights."

Levin, the co-executive director of the nonprofit Indivisible, pointed to Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown, his unprecedented promises to use federal power to influence midterm elections, restrictions on press freedom and retribution against political opponents.

He said those steps cumulatively represented a direct threat to constitutionally protected rights.

Mostly peaceful protest in June

The last "No Kings" protest took place on June 14 in thousands of cities and towns across the country, in large part to protest a military parade in Washington that marked the Army’s 250th anniversary and coincided with Trump’s birthday. "No Kings" organizers at the time called the parade "coronation" that was symbolic of what they characterized as Trump’s growing authoritarian overreach.

Confrontations were isolated, and the protests were largely peaceful.

Crackdown on protests

Trump’s crackdown against protests, especially in Democratic cities, has intensified since the June marches. He has since sent National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., and Memphis, Tenn. His efforts to deploy troops to Chicago and Portland, Oregon, have stalled in federal court.

Military celebration

At least one community won't be protesting Trump on Saturday.

The Marine Corps will host a "live-fire Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration" at Red Beach, Camp Pendleton in San Diego and a community beach bash at Del Mar beach on Saturday to mark the Marines' 250th birthday.

Vice President JD Vance, the first Marine veteran to serve as vice president, is expected to attend the event Saturday along with 15,000 Marines, sailors, veterans and their families, according to the news release.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is also expected to attend and speak.