No more day-of tickets under California's COVID guidelines for ski resorts

The spontaneous skier will have to plan ahead for this season on the slopes.

California public health officials released COVID-19 guidelines Tuesday evening for ski resorts and no longer are day-of lift tickets permitted. To ski or snowboard, you must have a valid, pre-purchased lift ticket, season pass, or advanced ticket reservation. Parking lots are also limited to lift pass holders only.

Under the new guidance, ski resorts are allowed to operate in any tier of the state’s coronavirus blueprint, so long as the businesses initiate specific modifications. The counties with ski resorts -- Nevada, El Dorado, Placer and Mono -- are all in the purple tier as of Wednesday.

“All of our resorts have been diligently working since March to ensure their operations can adhere to ever-changing public health and safety requirements,” Mike Reitzell, president of Ski California, said in a release. “Some procedures will vary by resort, but all resorts are aligned in their desire to have a full ski season.”

The new rules come as some California resorts are already up and running. Vail opened two of their three resorts -- Heavenly and Northstar -- on Nov. 20 as the first two in the area, but lifts are only available for pass holders through December 7. After that, you must make a reservation in advance if you want to ski.

Skiing is underway at Heavenly. Photo: Vail Resorts Expand

Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows welcomed pass holders only over the holiday weekend. Kirkwood, also a Vail resort, opens on Friday with the same reservation system and emphasis on comprehensive safety protocols.

Skiing or snowboarding on their own does not pose a major risk of virus transmission. You do it outdoors with constant airflow in a wide-open space. The places where people gather, however, are what health officials are concerned with. The state’s new rules include guidance for chair lifts, gondolas and enclosed carrier units.

Signs will be posted directing people to properly social distance while waiting in lines and all queuing will be performed outside. Also, as a general rule, workers are told to avoid physically assisting or lifting guests. They should ask a household member to help if someone needs assistance, according to the state.

To enhance the public’s safety, California resorts have invested millions of dollars into new technologies and sanitation procedures designed to encourage physical distance and reduce points of contact. As for ski lessons, resorts are instructed to follow state and local policies on youth and adult sports to determine if they can be safely held.

This story was reported from Oakland.