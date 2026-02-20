No plans to turn FCI Dublin women's prison into ICE facility: DHS

article

The Brief The Department of Homeland Security said that there are no plans to use the vacant FCI Dublin women's prison – closed in 2024 following a national sex scandal – for any type of ICE immigration detention. Just what will become of the abandoned 87 acres of property off Interstate Highway 580 by Dougherty Road is unclear. The buildings and property are currently undergoing an environmental review before deciding what's next.



In an email, a DHS spokesperson wrote to KTVU this week to say: "ICE does not have plans to use the FCI Dublin for immigration detention."

The inquiry was sent after community activists and the Bay Area have been wondering what will become of the land and buildings that once housed incarcerated women, but closed in April 2024 when the Bureau of Prisons announced it couldn't change the sexualized culture there. Ten correctional officers, including the former warden, were charged with sex crimes; all but one have been convicted.

The rest of the DHS statement was a bit confusing, and the spokesperson didn't respond for comment seeking more clarification.

"Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, ICE has new funding to expand detention space to keep murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists off American streets before they are removed for good from our communities," the email said. "Secretary [Kristi} Noem aims to work with officials on both sides of the aisle to expand detention space to help ICE law enforcement carry out the largest deportation effort in American history."

Interfaith activists held a rally to protest the now-closed FCI Dublin prison from turning into an ICE detention center. April 16, 2025 Expand

74% of detainees have no convictions

The final paragraph of the email listed five men arrested in California for either being arrested for or convicted of murder, child cruelty, manslaughter and lewd acts with a minor.

The Transactional Records Clearinghouse, or TRAC, at Syracuse University has collected data showing that 74% of the nearly 70,000 people being held in detention by ICE in the United States, have no criminal conviction on record. And those who do, may have a minor offense, like a traffic violation.

What will become of property?

Just what will become of the abandoned 87 acres of property off Interstate Highway 580 by Dougherty Road is unclear.

The last known public document regarding the property was a memo written by the Bureau of Prisons on Dec. 4, 2025, which outlines that it would take "substantial capital investment" to bring the 1970s buildings up to code and meet environmental requirements.

The facility is plagued with asbestos, black mold, leaks, sewage overflows, water contamination, according to court documents and witness testimony that emerged during the sex offense trials of various correctional officers.

During one of those court hearings, Former BOP William Lothrop testified before a federal judge in Oakland that the prison needs "tens of millions of dollars" in repairs to address these major problems.

The BOP memo also states that the federal prison system wants to "permanently deactivate, close and dispose of FCI Dublin" and transfer the property to the General Services Administration for "ultimate disposition."

Aerial view of FCI Dublin.

Environmental assessment underway

At the time, the BOP said it was preparing an environmental assessment of the property, which would be circulated to the public when it was completed – which hasn't happened yet.

Meanwhile, community members and activists have made their opposition to an ICE facility in Dublin clear, including a symbolic resolution passed last year that states the city council doesn't want the former prison to be turned into an immigration center.

In fact, U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell, who is running for governor, held a mini-news conference on Thursday in front of the closed prison, said the "madness must stop" and that the "disgraced facility" behind him shouldn't be "further disgraced" by being it turned into an ICE facility.

"This community is good," Swalwell said. "ICE is evil."