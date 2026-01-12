Expand / Collapse search

No reservations needed for Yosemite's spectacular Firefall

Published  January 12, 2026 6:56am PST
Yosemite National Park
No reservations are needed this year to view Yosemite's firefall.

The Brief

    • Yosemite National Park’s Firefall phenomenon is expected to return between Feb. 10 and 26.
    • For the first time in three years, reservations to enter the park will not be required.
    • The reservation system has been criticized for confusing visitors and reducing tourism.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - Yosemite National Park’s Firefall phenomenon is expected to return in a few weeks, and for the first time in three years, reservations to enter the park will not be required.

The Firefall is expected to occur between Feb. 10 and Feb. 26, when late-afternoon sunlight cuts through Yosemite Valley and illuminates Horsetail Fall. The light creates the illusion that the waterfall is on fire.

Earlier this week, Yosemite’s superintendent decided to eliminate the park’s reservation requirement and instead implement traffic controls within Yosemite Valley.

The reservation system has been criticized for confusing visitors and reducing tourism.

The Source

  • Yosemite park statement. 

Yosemite National ParkNews