No reservations needed for Yosemite's spectacular Firefall

Yosemite National Park’s Firefall phenomenon is expected to return in a few weeks, and for the first time in three years, reservations to enter the park will not be required.

The Firefall is expected to occur between Feb. 10 and Feb. 26, when late-afternoon sunlight cuts through Yosemite Valley and illuminates Horsetail Fall. The light creates the illusion that the waterfall is on fire.

Earlier this week, Yosemite’s superintendent decided to eliminate the park’s reservation requirement and instead implement traffic controls within Yosemite Valley.

The reservation system has been criticized for confusing visitors and reducing tourism.