No 'Taylor-gating' outside Taylor Swift concert at Levi's Stadium

Excitement is building as Taylor Swift's highly anticipated concert at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara approaches next weekend. With tickets sold out, law enforcement is gearing up to accommodate thousands of fans, both with and without tickets.

Santa Clara police said there will be no tailgating, rather "Taylor-gating," outside the sold-out concert venue. Police stressed there will be no viewing areas available from outside the stadium, aiming to prevent overcrowding and maintain security.

City officials are urging ‘Swifties’ to plan their transportation in advance. Public transportation and rideshare services are encouraged.

Hotels and restaurants in the vicinity of Levi's Stadium have been fully booked for months in anticipation of the event, leaving no room for last-minute visitors.

For those without tickets, restaurants and bars are planning to host watch parties.



