No Thanksgiving dinner plans? No worries, these restaurants are open Thanksgiving Day

From crafting the perfect menu to standing in long lines at the grocery store — cooking a Thanksgiving feast can be exhausting.

Luckily, several restaurants are staying open this holiday. Some are even offering special menus in observance of the festivities.

Here’s a list of dining options, both casual and upscale, for those who’d prefer to stay out of the kitchen this holiday.

Bob Evans:

You can bring Thanksgiving dinner to your doorstep with Bob Evans’ to-go options. They offer full turkey and ham dinners that feed up to eight people starting at $50. There’s even an option to get both main courses. Home delivery is available for an additional $15.

Marie Callendar’s:

Thanksgiving dinner will be a breeze with feasts that serve up to six guests, starting at $114.99. Orders must be placed in advance.

Cracker Barrel

It’s like Thanksgiving at grandma’s house with Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meals to-go. Order online and pick up in-store.

Applebee’s:

“Eatin good in the neighborhood,” will be an option on Turkey Day. Location hours vary depending on the franchisee.

T.G.I. Friday’s:

Thank goodness, this American favorite will be open on Thanksgiving.

Ruby Tuesday:

If you’re in the mood for a juicy burger and endless salad bar this holiday, you’re in luck.

Chili’s:

Craving a rack of baby back ribs or sizzling fajitas? Select locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Be sure to call ahead.

Sizzler:

Participating locations will be offering a full Thanksgiving feast, complete with turkey, mashed potatoes, pie and more.

Hooters:

Buffalo wings and football — sounds like a recipe for Thanksgiving Day.

Denny’s:

Serving up breakfast and diner favorites 24/7, 365 days a year.

IHOP:

Who doesn’t want a tall stack of pancakes Thanksgiving morning, or evening, for that matter? You can even opt for the traditional turkey dinner if you’re feeling festive.

Waffle House:

Get your waffle and all-day breakfast fix this Thanksgiving.

Fleming’s:

Pick from a three-course turkey or filet mignon dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

McCormick and Schmick's:

Open every year on Thanksgiving Day with a special menu available.

STK Steakhouse:

Fancy steaks and a-la-carte sides will be available on Thanksgiving Day. Reservations are a must.

Fogo de Chao:

All the meat you can eat and more will be available per usual at this Brazilian steakhouse.

Ruth’s Chris:

A traditional three-course turkey dinner will be available. Reservations are strongly advised.

The Capital Grille:

Thanksgiving dinner features slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans with marcona almonds, and

cranberry-pear chutney for $43 a person. Reservations are recommended.

Legal Seafood:

The seafood chain will be serving a complete turkey breast dinner with stuffing, cranberry sauce and all your favorite trimmings.

Maggiano’s:

If you’re in the mood for Italian fare instead of the traditional turkey dinner, Maggiano’s has you covered.

