Non verbal, autistic adult missing in San Carlos

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing autistic adult in San Carlos.



Officials say Robert Cambell was last seen at the San Carlos Art & Wine Festival on San Carlos Ave. on Saturday around 3:15 p.m.

Cambell, 35, is described as a white male, 5’06" with light brown hair.

He was wearing a 50th anniversary light blue Disney hat, gray jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He is non-verbal.

If you see Robert please call 911.