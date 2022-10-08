Expand / Collapse search

Non verbal, autistic adult missing in San Carlos

By KTVU staff
Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2
Law enforcement are trying to locate missing autistic adult Robert Cambell. 

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing autistic adult in San Carlos.


Officials say Robert Cambell was last seen at the San Carlos Art & Wine Festival on San Carlos Ave. on Saturday around 3:15 p.m. 

Cambell, 35, is described as a white male, 5’06" with light brown hair.

He was wearing a 50th anniversary light blue Disney hat, gray jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He is non-verbal. 

If you see Robert please call 911.