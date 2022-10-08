Non verbal, autistic adult missing in San Carlos
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing autistic adult in San Carlos.
Officials say Robert Cambell was last seen at the San Carlos Art & Wine Festival on San Carlos Ave. on Saturday around 3:15 p.m.
Cambell, 35, is described as a white male, 5’06" with light brown hair.
He was wearing a 50th anniversary light blue Disney hat, gray jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He is non-verbal.
If you see Robert please call 911.