NorCal grandparents allegedly kidnap 6-year-old to Peru

Two Sacramento adults were indicted for allegedly taking a 6-year-old child to Peru despite pleas from the mother to return the child to the States.

The alleged kidnapping occurred in November 2021 when 54-year-old Edwin Alonso Cuadros Bravo and 49-year-old Yulisa Alexandra Guevara Wintong took their 6-year-old grandchild from Sacramento to Peru.

The grandparents were indicted with interstate and international kidnapping and kidnapping conspiracy, according to federal authorities.

In December 2022, the child was returned to Sacramento due to government intervention, and on April 10, 2024, Cuadros Bravo appeared in court for the first time in federal court.

He remains in custody.

Guevara Wintong has yet to appear in court.

If convicted, the grandparents face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.