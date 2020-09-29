North Bay school districts canceling classes, even virtual ones, due to wildfires

article

Several school districts in Sonoma County canceled classes Tuesday, even virtual ones, because of the wildfires and evacuations in the area.

Sonoma County Office of Education reported districts include Bennett Valley Union, Kenwood, Rincon Valley Union (Austin Creek Elementary School, Binkley Elementary School, Madrone Elementary School, Matanzas Elementary Charter, Rincon Valley Charter School: Matanzas Campus, Rincon Valley Charter School: Sequoia Campus, Sequoia Elementary School, Spring Creek Elementary Charter, Village Elementary School, Douglas Whited Elementary School), Sonoma Valley Unified, and all Santa Rosa schools.

Sonoma County school closures

Officials at Santa Rosa City Schools have canceled online classes for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

School officials made the announcement Monday night, on social media and said the cancellations are due to the wildfires and evacuations in the area.

Grab-and-Go meals will still be offered both days. Professional development for teachers on Wednesday is canceled.

Santa Rosa Junior College also canceled classes, both virtual and in-person instruction for Tuesday.

The school said the closure was due to ongoing impacts from the Shady Fire, including ongoing evacuations and power outages in Sonoma County.

All activities and classes were canceled, and the school will continue to monitor the situation and will provide additional information by Tuesday evening.

