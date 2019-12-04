Northbound Hwy 101 in Monterey County still blocked due to flooding

article

Northbound U.S. Highway 101 remains closed Wednesday evening in the community of Chualar in unincorporated Monterey County because of flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As of 6:45 p.m. the northbound lanes were still blocked by water around Payson Street.

National Weather Service officials said a flood advisory has been issued until 10:30 p.m. for Chualar and the nearby community of Gonzales because of flooding.

Flooding is expected to continue to impact parts of Highway 101 in the northern Salinas Valley area Wednesday night.

