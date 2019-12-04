Expand / Collapse search

Northbound Hwy 101 in Monterey County still blocked due to flooding

Published 
Weather
Bay City News
article

Screen-grab image courtesy KSBW.

CHUALAR, Calif. - Northbound U.S. Highway 101 remains closed Wednesday evening in the community of Chualar in unincorporated Monterey County because of flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

As of 6:45 p.m. the northbound lanes were still blocked by water around Payson Street. 

National Weather Service officials said a flood advisory has been issued until 10:30 p.m. for Chualar and the nearby community of Gonzales because of flooding. 

Flooding is expected to continue to impact parts of Highway 101 in the northern Salinas Valley area Wednesday night.


 