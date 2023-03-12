Expand / Collapse search
Northern California flooding prompts closure of major highways

OAKLAND calif., - Continued heavy rains across Northern California have prompted California Highway Patrol to shut down multiple major highways. 

Highway 1 is closed from Salinas Road to Highway 129 (Riverside Drive) in Watsonville because of flooding. 

According to officials, there is no estimated time for reopening. 

In Fremont, interstate 880 is closed at Thornton Ave. also because of flooding. Drivers are being diverted off of Mowry Ave.

Northbound lanes are expected to be closed for up to 10 hours, southbound lanes are expected to be closed for two to three hours, according to CHP. 