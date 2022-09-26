Northern California man arrested for 'Las Vegas style' mass shooting plot: police

A man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of plotting a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, police said.

Dallas James Marsh, 37, was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives received evidence of his plan. They said he made "criminal threats to kill specific individuals, specified law enforcement officers, and was preparing to commit a mass shooting with a specified deadline."

Sixty people were killed and more than 400 were wounded in the 2017 mass killing in Las Vegas.

After his arrest, Marsh threatened to kill police officers and their families, and he battered one officer with a table during the interview process, the police statement said.

He could face charges including making criminal threats and battery on a peace officer.

Marsh is being held without bail at Butte County Jail.

Associated Press contributed to this story.