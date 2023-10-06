Northern California public radio station reeling from financial mismanagement

A public radio station in Northern California is facing an uncertain future as it struggles to stay on the air.

Capital Public Radios has its main studios on the Sacramento State University campus.

CSU released an audit of CapRadio last month

It uncovered evidence of financial mismanagement for the non-profit radio station that is largely funded by listener contributions.

This week, half of the station's board of directors resigned following recent staff layoffs and show cancelations.

The student body president of Sac State sits on that board.



"It's clear to me that the board needs restructuring and these board members need to resign to move forward until we can find individuals who know how boards need to be run," Nataly Andrade-Dominguez said.

Sacramento-station KCRA contributed to this report.





