Notebook found near Brian Laundrie's remains 'may be salvageable,' North Port police say

Brian Laundrie's notebook and backpack were discovered in a North Port nature preserve last week, just a few yards away from where his remains were found.

Though the FBI said the area of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the discovery was made had previously been underwater, investigators say the notebook could provide answers about Laundrie's final days.

When asked about the condition of the notebook and whether it had any legible writing in it, Josh Taylor with North Port police told Fox News Digital, "It appears it may be salvageable. That really is a question for the FBI though."

Chris and Roberta Laundrie visited the park on the day when the skeletal remains and items belonging to their son were found.

The Laundries discovered a white bag and a dark-colored object after traveling through a patch of brambles at the edge of the brush at a clearing. They could be seen putting the object into the bag and handing it over to a law enforcement officer.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian," family attorney Steven Bertolino confirmed last Wednesday. "The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found."

Cadaver dogs and the medical examiner were then called to the park. The FBI later confirmed that the human remains were found in an area that had previously been underwater – not uncommon for the swampy Florida park – along with the notebook and backpack belonging to Laundrie.

Using dental records, the FBI positively identified the remains as Laundrie's the next day.

