Novato community mourns teen killed in suspected DUI crash

The Brief Nicolas Vargas, a high school student, died in a deadly crash. Four other teens were injured. Authorities say a 17-year-old driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.



A North Bay community is grieving after a deadly crash involving five teenagers in Novato over the weekend.

What they're saying:

Throughout the day on Sunday, friends stopped by a growing memorial, leaving flowers and remembering Nico Vargas, a high school student from nearby Rohnert Park, who died in the crash.

Friends described Vargas as kind, supportive, and someone who could make anyone laugh.

"He didn’t deserve this, he deserved to live longer," said a friend named Gracelyn.

Remembering Nico Vargas

A memorial for Nico Vargas killed in a DUI in Novato. April 12, 2026

Those who knew Vargas say he was the kind of person who always showed up for others.

"He was a really kind person. He was always there to make you laugh, no matter what. If he thought there was something wrong, he would always call or text to make sure you’re OK," said Gracelyn.

Friends say Vargas enjoyed skating and had a contagious personality.

"Whenever I was crying, he would be there, and he could make me laugh almost instantly," said friend Sophiea Sanchez.

"His smile was so contagious. If I was having a bad day, he would walk into class and just make me laugh," added friend Rain Moreno.

Slammed into utility pole

A memorial for Nico Vargas, killed in a DUI in Novato.

What we know:

Novato police say the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The car carrying Vargas and four other teens veered off San Marin Drive near Simmons Lane and slammed into a utility pole.

All five occupants were taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries.

Police say one teen didn't survive, and friends later identified Vargas as the victim.

DUI under investigation

Authorities say a 17-year-old driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

A neighbor who lives nearby said the collision knocked out power to her home and left her shaken.

"I feel sad, because I have two twin boys too. It breaks my heart," said Sandy Evans. "I just worry, because I told my kids not to drink and drive."

Impact on local schools

A car driven by a 17-year-old crashed into a utility pole in Novato.

The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District says four of the teens involved are students at Rancho Cotate and El Camino high schools, and the fifth is a former student.

In a statement, the district said in part:

"Our entire CRPUSD community is heartbroken. In times of tragedy, our community comes together, and we are committed to walking through this with our students, families, and staff every step of the way."

Grief counselors are expected to be available at the schools.

Ongoing support

What you can do:

Friends and community members continue to gather at the crash site, offering support and prayers for Vargas’ family.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Vargas’ family as the community mourns his loss.