Teen killed, several injured in suspected DUI crash in Novato

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The Brief Novato Police Department officers were sent just before 1 a.m. to the intersection of San Marin Drive and Simmons Lane on reports of a solo car crash and found the vehicle wrecked off the side of the road. Inside the car, police found five teens "between 16 and 18 years old" with major injuries. One teen was declared dead at a hospital. The 17-year-old driver of the car was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, according to police.



One teenager was killed and several others were seriously injured in a suspected DUI solo car crash in Novato early on Saturday morning.

The crash

What we know:

Novato Police Department officers were sent just before 1 a.m. to the intersection of San Marin Drive and Simmons Lane on reports of a solo car crash and found the vehicle wrecked off the side of the road, according to a department statement.

Inside the car, police found five teens "between 16 and 18 years old" with major injuries.

They were all taken to a hospital, where one of the passengers was declared dead.

Novato police said the 17-year-old driver of the car was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Authorities did not say if the driver was arrested.

What we don't know:

Neither the driver nor the victim were identified by authorities due to their age, but police said preliminary information indicated that the occupants of the car "were not from Novato."

The eastbound side of San Marin Drive was closed at Estado Way for several hours as authorities investigated the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Novato Police Department Traffic Section by calling 415-897-4361.