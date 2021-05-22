Novato man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting minor

article

Police in Novato have arrested a man in connection with the sexual assault of a minor.

Alonzo Hardy, 35, of Novato, was arrested Friday, according to the Novato Police Department.

A Novato United School District employee notified a police department school resource officer on April 29 that a student had reported being sexually assaulted last fall by the former boyfriend of the victim's mother.

The resource officer conducted interviews with witnesses and the victim's mother and identified the suspect as Hardy.

Police said the reported sexual abuse occurred in the fall of 2020, and the suspect did not currently reside with or have access to the victim.

Following additional investigation and extensive interviews with the minor victim, Hardy was taken into custody on Friday.