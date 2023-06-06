Novato police release image of suspected bank robber in hopes of identifying him

article

Police in Novato are looking for a man who robbed a bank on Friday.

At about 2 p.m., a man entered the Chase Bank on Ignacio Boulevard and handed one of the tellers a note demanding money, police said. The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled. He was last seen traveling westbound in the shopping center.

No one was injured and there was no visible weapon used.

The suspect is a Black man in his 30s with a muscular build, police said. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 225 pounds.

Images of the man captured on surveillance footage show a fairly clear picture of the suspect and police are asking the community's assistance in identifying him.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Novato Police at www.nixle.us/novato-police-ca or by testing TIP NOVATO followed by your message to 888-777. People can also call (415) 897-4361 or email police@novato.org NP23-2056.





