Novato police searching for suspected residential burglar in Bolling Drive area

article

Novato police again asked residents in the area of Bolling Drive and Marin Valley Drive to shelter in place just before 9 p.m. as officers searched the area for a suspected residential burglar.

The suspect was potentially armed with a knife, police said in a statement at 8:55 p.m.

He was described as a Hispanic adult male in his 30s, about 5-foot-9, 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light brown baseball cap, neon green shirt and brown pants. He was last seen running into the creek area near Bolling Drive, police said.

A police helicopter is assisting with the search.

Police advised not to approach the suspect if he is seen, and instead seek shelter and call 911.

Residents were first asked by police to shelter in place at 7:48 p.m. because of unspecified police activity.

Stream KTVU on your TV by downloading Fox Local on your Roku, Amazon Fire, AndroidTV or AppleTV device for free. More details here.



