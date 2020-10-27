Nursing facility holds Friday dance parties to cheer up patients facing pandemic loneliness

Caretakers at a skilled nursing facility in Georgia have been using the power of music and dance to help their residents shake-off the pandemic blues.

Every Friday, staff members get dressed up in costume for a roving dance party, making their rounds at the Florence Hand Home in LaGrange.

They’ve dressed up as clowns, inflatable dinosaurs, and throwback characters including poodle-skirt wearing 50’s dancers and a fiery red-headed Lucille Ball. The nursing staff has even busted out in choreographed numbers in the hallways -- all bringing out smiles from their patients, many of whom are elderly.

Video has shown some moving in rhythm from their beds, others joining in by waving their arms in the air from a wheelchair, and those who can get up and boogie do just that, even if they're attached to oxygen tubing to help them breathe.

(Florence Hand Home, LaGrange)

“You can see how everyone loves to jump in,” Florence Hand Home wrote on a Facebook post on Saturday.

Staff members said they hope the upbeat dance parties can help residents get through the loneliness and feelings of isolation brought on by the coronavirus, as health restrictions have prevented patients’ family and friends from visiting the facility.

The videos have been shared with residents’ loved ones. They’re also being posted on social media, drawing the attention of thousands of people far and wide.

“Our residents have a hard time understanding facebook and technology, but they get excited about hearing from you all and they enjoy their pen pals who write to them from all over,” the facility wrote, as the staff invited people to keep the correspondence going.

The facility has also received an outpouring of support from people who have praised the caretakers for taking that extra step for their patients.

“I absolutely love these videos. The smiles you bring to patients faces is so wonderful! Kudos to the staff for their labors to not only take care of these folks physical needs but also tend their emotional needs!” commented Facebook follower Donna Youngblood.

“You workers are so loyal and dedicated to your patients. I can see why the patients are always smiling. I’ll bet the music brings back many memories for them. God bless you all!!!,” commented Mickey Marsh.

In return, staff members expressed how much they've appreciated the widespread love and encouragement.

“YOU guys are absolutely the best. From our local families who support us to those of you from Georgia all the way to Istanbul,” Florence Hand Home wrote, adding, “Sometimes we get tired. Often we get discouraged. Your kind and encouraging words really do make a difference... and we have a little extra pep in our step when you build us up."